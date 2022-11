On Monday, Moderna Inc. claimed that its Omicron-tailored vaccines had improved immune responses against BA.4/5 sub-variants. when administered as a booster dose, compared to its initial shot. The company found this in a mid-to-late stage study.

Data demonstrates that in adults who had been vaccinated and given booster shots, both of Moderna's Omicron-tailored vaccines, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, produced a higher antibody response against BA.4/5 subvariants than its original vaccine.

In an analysis of about 40 participants, Moderna claimed that levels of neutralising antibody response decreased nearly 5-fold against the emerging sub-variant BQ.1.1 when compared with BA.4/5, even though the virus neutralising activity still remained "robust."

Moderna's competitor Pfizer Inc. and its German partner, BioNTech SE, reported earlier that after one month, their Omicron-tailored shot, which targets the BA.4/5 subvariants, produced a stronger antibody response in older adults than the original shot.

Omicron-tailored shots made by Moderna and Pfizer have already received US approval for both adults and children as young as five years old based on data from pre-clinical studies. As of 9 November, nearly 31.4 million Americans had received the updated vaccine, with about 5.1 million receiving it just last week, according to government statistics.

(With inputs from Reuters)