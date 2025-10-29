On World Stroke Day 2025, Fortis neurologist warns of common causes of stroke: Stress, smoking and lack of sleep

It isn't often that we realise how silently some of the most common habits affect our health in the long-term. Until, of course, something as serious as a stroke or heart disease stikes us with surprise. On World Stroke Day 2025, a neurologist from Fortis Hospital explains that strokes may result from long-term lifestyle choices and habits that increase the risk without immediate signs. Knowing these causes can help prevent strokes and save lives.

Advertisement

What lifestyle factors increase the risk of stroke? Chronic stress, physical inactivity, and smoking increase the risk of strokes, along with other hidden factors that could be affecting us daily.

1. Inactivity Many people lead sedentary lives. Jobs often involve long hours on computers, and activities like online shopping and streaming make it easy to spend too much time on screens. "This lack of exercise can lead to serious health problems, such as obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure," Dr Vinit Banga, Neurologist, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, tells Health Shots. These issues are known risk factors for both types of strokes: ischemic and hemorrhagic.

Regular exercise helps protect against health risks. Fortis neurologists note that simple activities such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming can improve heart health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise each day. "Look for ways to add movement to your daily routine", suggests the doctor. Even small changes, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, can make a big difference. Creating a habit of being active not only helps prevent strokes but also leads to a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Advertisement

2. Chronic stress Imagine a situation where work, family, and social commitments pull you in different directions. This ongoing stress not only harms your mental health but also affects your physical health. "When you’re stressed, your body releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. If these hormones stay high for a long time, they can increase your blood pressure and heart rate," explains the neurologist. This constant pressure on your heart and blood vessels can lead to damage over time, making it easier for blood vessels to narrow or clot, which could result in a stroke.

Chronic stress can lead to serious health issues. Many people cope with stress by overeating, binge drinking, or smoking. These habits increase the risk of strokes by raising blood pressure and blood sugar levels. There are effective ways to handle stress. Techniques like mindfulness, regular exercise, and strong social connections can help reduce its adverse effects on health. Proactively managing stress can improve your long-term vascular health.

Advertisement

3. Smoking Smoking is one of the leading causes of stroke that we can prevent. The harmful chemicals in tobacco smoke, like nicotine and carbon monoxide, harm blood vessels. "This damage accelerates a condition called atherosclerosis, in which fatty deposits build up in arteries", says the Fortis doctor. As a result, blood flow gets blocked, increasing the risk of stroke.

The neurologist explains that "nicotine tightens blood vessels and increases heart rate, putting extra strain on the heart. Even breathing in secondhand smoke can harm non-smokers' health. It's important to quit smoking as soon as possible; the body starts to heal quickly. Within weeks, blood flow can improve, blood pressure can return to normal, and after a few years of not smoking, a former smoker's risk of stroke can be similar to that of a non-smoker."

Advertisement

What are the three main causes of stroke? While we have discussed the main lifestyle factors that increase the risk of stroke, three lesser-known causes might be silently affecting your health.

Dehydration: Staying hydrated is important for everyone, but many people don't realise it can help prevent strokes. When you are dehydrated, your blood can become thicker, which increases the risk of blood clots. Drinking enough fluids throughout the day helps keep your blood at a healthy consistency and reduces the risk of having a stroke. Poor sleep quality: Sleep problems like obstructive sleep apnea can increase your risk of having a stroke. “During apnea episodes, your breathing stops temporarily, which can lead to a shortage of oxygen and put stress on your heart and blood vessels”, says the expert. Focusing on good sleep habits and treating sleep disorders can improve your health. Nutritional deficiencies: Many people focus on the dangers of diets high in sugar and fat, but not everyone realises that not getting enough essential nutrients can also raise the risk of stroke. “Nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, potassium, and vitamins B6, B12, and D are important for maintaining healthy blood vessels”, explains the expert. Eating a balanced diet filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can benefit your heart and blood vessels. What is the best way to reduce the risk of stroke? When discussing stroke risk factors, it is important to consider practical ways to reduce them. Here are some effective strategies to address the main risk factors linked to strokes:

Advertisement

1. Increasing physical activity Set a daily goal: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. This can include brisk walking, cycling, or swimming.

Incorporate movement: Look for opportunities to move throughout your day, take the stairs, do stretches at your desk, or take short walks during breaks.

Join a class or group: Consider enrolling in fitness classes or joining a walking group to stay motivated and accountable. 2. Managing chronic stress Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques: Activities such as meditation, deep breathing, and yoga can help reduce stress.

Stay connected: Maintain strong social networks. Spending time with friends and family can provide emotional support and reduce stress.

Set boundaries: Learn to say no and manage your commitments to prevent overwhelm. Prioritise self-care and make time for activities that bring you joy. 3. Quitting smoking Seek support: Use resources such as quitlines, support groups, or counselling to help you quit smoking.

Consider alternatives: Explore nicotine replacement therapies or medications that can help manage withdrawal symptoms.

Stay busy: Engage in activities that keep your hands and mind occupied, making it easier to resist cravings. 4. Hydration Set reminders: Use apps or alarms to remind yourself to drink water throughout the day.

Keep water accessible: Always have a bottle of water nearby to encourage regular hydration.

Eat hydrating foods: Incorporate fruits and vegetables with high water content, like cucumbers, oranges, and watermelon, into your diet. 5. Improving sleep quality Establish a sleep routine: Aim for consistent sleep and wake times, even on weekends, to regulate your body’s internal clock.

Create a relaxing sleep environment: Ensure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and calm. Consider using white noise machines or blackout curtains if necessary.

Address sleep disorders: Consult a healthcare professional if sleep apnea or other sleep issues are suspected, as they can provide effective treatment options. 6. Enhancing diet Focus on nutrition: Incorporate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (such as fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts), potassium (bananas and sweet potatoes), and essential vitamins (found in leafy greens and whole grains).

Plan balanced meals: Prepare meals that include a variety of nutrients, aiming for colourful plates filled with fruits and vegetables.

Limit processed foods: Reduce intake of high-sugar and high-fat processed foods by cooking at home using whole ingredients. (Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)