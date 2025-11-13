One cup of coffee a day may reduce the risk of irregular heartbeat, finds a study

For years, coffee has been surrounded by mixed opinions—is it the ultimate morning energy booster or a reason behind an increased heart rate and anxiety?

However, research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology gives a different perspective. According to the study, the people who consumed one to two cups of coffee daily had a lower risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib) compared to those who rarely or never drank coffee.

But why?

The secret lies in coffee’s composition, which includes antioxidants and polyphenols that help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the heart, explains Dr Rahul Gupta, Director & Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, in an interaction with Healthshots.

What is Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)? Atrial fibrillation is a common heart rhythm disorder where the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly. This can lead to symptoms such as

Fatigue

Palpitations

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Increased risk of stroke or heart failure Know the cause and how to prevent irregular heartbeat According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, irregular heartbeat can result from various factors, including:

Lifestyle habits: Smoking, alcohol consumption, and drug use

Health conditions: Heart, blood vessel, or kidney diseases, obesity, an increase in thyroid hormones, and viral infections The journal also emphasizes preventive measures such as:

Getting timely treatment for underlying health conditions that may cause arrhythmias

Avoiding known triggers for irregular heartbeat

Consulting a doctor if you have symptoms or a history of heart disease The right way to enjoy a daily brew Dr Gupta explains that too much coffee is detrimental for your health. Drinking excessive coffee can cause sleep disturbance, digestive problems, headaches, dizziness, dehydration, and even constipation. So, understand that moderation is key. Around 2 cups of coffee per day is advisable, but don’t go overboard.

Some individuals can have palpitations, restlessness, or anxiety. Therefore, it's advisable to prioritize safety over regret. Anything done in excess can be dangerous to health. So, stay vigilant, and if you have a heart condition or irregular heartbeat, it’s best to discuss your caffeine habits with your doctor.

Too much caffeine dependency is not at all good for the health. To keep the heart healthy, instead of depending on coffee, go for regular cardiac screening every 6 months, eat a balanced diet, exercise daily, and stay stress-free by doing yoga and meditation. These vital measures can help you maintain a healthy heart.