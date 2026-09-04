One drink a day, cancer risk on the way? New study finds alcohol-related cancer deaths in US doubled in 33 years

One standard drink a day, every day, could significantly raise the risk of alcohol-attributable cancer deaths in an individual, said the lead author of a study recently published in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas.

A new study, led by researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, revealed that alcohol-attributable cancer mortality in the United States doubled in 33 years — from 11,361 in 1990 to 23,126 in 2023.

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The study’s first author, Dr Chinmay Jani, told CNN, “While it’s true that overall cancer mortality has declined, we found the percentage of cancer deaths proportionally attributable to alcohol doubled in people 20 and older over the last 33 years."

Scientific evidence links alcohol consumption to cancers of the breast, liver, esophagus, colorectum and several head and neck sites. Men and adults age 55 and older experienced the greatest burden, but increases were seen across most cancer types, age groups and regions, the study showed.

Dr Chinmay Jani said, “The most surprising finding was the breadth of alcohol’s potential impact across cancer types."

“Although its relationship with liver cancer is widely recognised, its contribution to cancers such as colorectal, oesophagal, breast, pancreatic and prostate cancer is less well understood by the public," said Chinmay Jani, who is the chief fellow in haematology and oncology at Sylvester.

Liver, breast and colorectal cancers among most affected: Key highlights According to a report published by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, here are a few highlights from the study:

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1. Alcohol-attributable cancer deaths in the USA doubled from 1990 (11,361) to 2023 (23,126). Mortality rates were higher in the 55 years and older age-group versus 20–54 years, and in males versus females.

2. Among older men, liver cancer accounted for the highest alcohol-attributable mortality rates, followed by esophageal and colorectal cancers.

3. Among women, breast cancer represented the leading source of alcohol-attributable cancer mortality.

4. In younger adults: For men aged 20 to 54, colorectal cancer was the leading alcohol-attributable cause of cancer death. Among women in the same age group, breast cancer ranked first, followed by colorectal cancer.

“Notably, among adults aged 20 to 54, colorectal cancer was the leading cause of alcohol-attributable cancer mortality in men and the second leading cause in women, surpassing liver cancer in both groups,” Dr. Jani said.

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5. The study also found substantial geographic variation. In 2023, Washington, DC, recorded the highest alcohol-attributable cancer mortality rates, while Utah had the lowest.

How much alcohol is too much alcohol? Alcohol consumption is known to be a significant risk factor for cancer. This means drinking alcohol can increase a person’s chances of developing cancer.

It didn’t take much alcohol to raise one’s risk — about one standard drink a day, every day, Jani told CNN. In the US, a standard drink is 12 ounces of regular beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof liquor.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), a standard alcoholic drink in the United States contains 14.0 grams (0.6 ounces) of pure alcohol. Generally, this amount of pure alcohol is found in:

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> 12 ounces of beer (a standard bottle)

> 8–10 ounces of malt liquor (a standard serving size)

> 5 ounces of wine (a typical glass)

> 1.5 ounces of 80-proof liquor or distilled spirits (a "shot")

For decades, federal guidelines have recommended that Americans limit their drinking to two standard drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025, does not recommend that individuals who do not drink alcohol start drinking for any reason.

In January, the Trump administration removed those limits, instead suggesting that people should “consume less alcohol for better overall health.”

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in