One in 10 obese children to be from India by 2030, says report

“We do a lot of activities to educate people on the increasing incidence of childhood obesity. We must ensure that screen time should be cut down to less than 60 minutes per day. During covid times, kids have become addicted to it because of the online classes. There should be limitation of junk food for children and kids should do 2 hours of physical activity per day. In Delhi, we did a survey and we found that 30% of private school going children were overweight. This is an alarming figure," said Dr. Bindal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}