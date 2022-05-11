One in four adults in India suffers from hypertension, says ICMR report

“Of a million patients registered in the 4,505 health facilities in five phase I and three phase II states till Dec 2020, 740,000 were under care between April 2020 and March 2021. Nearly half (47%) of the registered patients under care had blood pressure (BP) under control during the most recent visit in the first quarter of 2021. The blood pressure control was highest (55%) at HWC and second highest (48%) at PHC (primary health centre), followed by 44% in hospitals and 37% in CHC (community health centre) facilities," said Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, head of noncommunicable diseases, ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai.