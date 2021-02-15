The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 has crossed 85 lakhs today. 85,16,771 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 1,83,664 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

These include 60,57,162 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 98,118 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 23,61,491 FLWs (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.

"Number of cases that required hospitalisation is 35. Out of these, 21 have been discharged after treatment. 3 of them are under treatment. 11 deaths have been reported in hospitals during the last 31 days of the COVID vaccination drive," said Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Total 2,31,476 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm today, the thirty-first day of nationwide covid-19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,57,919 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 73,557 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

