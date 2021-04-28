Only one in four people experience mild side effects from Covid vaccine: Study

Professor Tim Spector OBE, lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app and Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London said: "The data should reassure many people that in the real world, after-effects of the vaccine are usually mild and short-lived, especially in the over 50's who are most at risk of the infection. Rates of the new disease are at a new low in the UK according to the ZOE app, due to a combination of social measures and vaccination and we need to continue this successful strategy to cover the remaining population".

