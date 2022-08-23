Over 100 cases of Tomato Flu detected in children under 9 years of age, health ministry issues advisory

In May, Tomato Flu was first identified in the Kollam district of Kerala and till 26 July more than 82 children younger than 5 years with the infection have been reported by the local government hospitals. The other affected areas of Kerala are Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur. “This endemic viral illness triggered an alert to the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Additionally, 26 children (aged 1–9 years) have been reported as having the disease in Odisha by the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. To date, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha, no other regions in India have reported the disease in their State/UT by the virus," said the health ministry.

