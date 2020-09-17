Over 30 lakh cured of coronavirus so far in India: 10 updates

A record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India's COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh today while the number of people who have recovered from the infection crossed 40 lakh. Total coronavirus cases in the country rose to to 51,18,253, while the death toll climbed to 83,198.

Here are 10 updates

1) According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,05,65,728 samples have been tested up to September 16 with 11,36,613 samples being tested on Wednesday.

2) The national recovery rate rose to 78.64% after 82,961 were cured of the virus in past 24 hours.

3) More than 40 lakh (40,25,079) patients have recovered so far. Recovered cases have exceeded Active Cases today by more than 30 lakhs (30,15,103) today, and are four times the latter.

4) Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22%) while the states of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6580), Uttar Pradesh (6476) and Tamil Nadu (5768) contributed 35.87% of the new recoveries.

5) These states together account for 57.1% of total new recoveries.

6) The total number of active cases in the country also crossed 10 lakh (10,09,976) as on date.

7) Close to half (48.45%) of the active cases are concentrated in 3 States; Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

8) Together with the States of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, these 5 states contribute nearly 60% of the total active cases.

9) 1132 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. With 474 new cases of mortality in, Maharashtra accounted for more than 40% of the new deaths. Four states Uttar Pradesh (86), Punjab (78), Andhra Pradesh (64), West Bengal (61) contributed 25.5% of the fatalities in the last 24 hours.

10) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha today said that he is hopeful that by early next year, the covid vaccine will be available in the country.

