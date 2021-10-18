Over 300 covid-19 vaccines being developed across globe

Explaining the phases of clinical trials, Dr Gagandeep Kang, the vice chair, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global non-profit aiding vaccine development platform for the covid-19 pandemic, and professor at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, Tamil Nadu said that the first and foremost are pre-clinical studies--these are done in animals and are primarily for safety/ toxicity, bit can also include animal disease models. “Phase 1 in humans: these are small studies to evaluate vaccine safety. These can include 20-40 people and if the vaccine causes reactions, it will not progress. Phase 2 studies in humans, these are studies that measure the immune response to the vaccines, they are also used to decide the number of doses, and what is in each dose. Usually these have a few hundred participants," said Kang.

