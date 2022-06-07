Over 95,000 children suffer from type-1 diabetes: ICMR

“Children and adolescents are mainly affected with this. Because, we don’t really think of children suffering with type-1 diabetes, our mental picture of diabetes is for those who are old age and overweight. But when children and young adolescents are unwell and nobody thinks in this direction that it could be type-1 diabetes. So, there are chances that diagnoses get missed out and treatment does not start which turns into a life-threatening condition," said Dr Tandon, who prepared the guidelines.