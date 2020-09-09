Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine trials halted: 10 updates

Clinical trials of one of the covid vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University, were suspended on Tuesday after a participant developed an unexplained illness. The Oxford vaccine was seen among the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines that are already in late-stage Phase 3 trials.

Russia had last month approved a vaccine, and research published in The Lancet medical journal last week said patients involved in early tests developed antibodies with "no serious adverse events." But scientists cautioned the trials were too small.

A spokesperson for the AstraZeneca vaccine said in a statement Tuesday that "we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee. "This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials." The company said that in large trials, illnesses will sometimes happen by chance but must be reviewed independently.

According Stat News, the ill vaccine volunteer was likely participating in a Phase 2/3 trial based in the United Kingdom.

AstraZeneca-Oxford University aimed to enroll as many as 50,000 participants for late-stage trials that are underway in the U.K., the U.S., Brazil and South Africa, with others planned for Japan and Russia.

Here are some updates:

1) Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said today that AstraZeneca's decision to pause its coronavirus vaccine trials was a challenge but would not necessarily set back efforts to develop a vaccine.

"It is obviously a challenge to this particular vaccine trial," Hancock said on Sky News when asked about the pause in the trial. "It's not actually the first time this has happened to the Oxford vaccine."

2) AstraZeneca shares were down about 1% in London trade.

3) A top U.S. official in charge of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s program to support the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics, said experts monitoring the trials in the U.K. paused the late-stage trial in coordination with their U.S. counterparts.

4) Moncef Slaoui, the head of the Warp Speed initiative, said in a statement that Data Safety Monitoring Boards in the U.S. and U.K. are “conducting an in-depth review of the company’s vaccine candidate which is standard procedure when an adverse event occurs."

5) A Data Safety Monitoring Board is a panel of outside experts that watches for potential harm from experimental drugs and vaccines during clinical trials.

6) Some scientists downplayed the significance of the halt. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and clinical-trials expert at the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, said such pauses in large studies are “not uncommon at all." There is a high likelihood the adverse event will turn out not to be related to the vaccine," he told Bloomberg.

7) Dr. Ashish Jha of Brown University said on Twitter that the he is “still optimistic" that an effective vaccine will be found in the coming months.

“But optimism isn’t evidence," he wrote. “Let’s let science drive this process."

8) Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plc's decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial, its deputy chief medical officer said today.

9) "With the information that I have got at the moment, I am not worried about it," Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told Sky News, adding the hold on trials does not mean the vaccine "is off the table".

10) "In some respects, this is a very positive thing because it shows that despite the accelerated vaccine development, safety is the priority of the clinical trialists and investigators," he said.

