Oxford COVID-19 vaccine cuts virus transmission, 'very effective': Study

The coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, is highly protective after a single dose and significantly reduces virus transmission, according to a study.

"It does show the world that the Oxford jab works, it works well," British health secretary Matt Hancock told parsing the study done by University of Oxford. "It slows transmission by around two-thirds, so it categorically supports the strategy that we're undertaking," Hancock said.

The study's findings came amid much debate over the effectiveness of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab among the elderly.

Several countries have advised against administering the AstraZeneca jab to older people. Germany has already said it will not advise over 65 to get it. Italy's medicines agency on Saturday approved the vaccine for all adults but recommended alternatives for people aged over 55.

And French President Emmanuel Macron last week said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was "quasi-ineffective" for those over 65.

The Oxford study, which is awaiting peer review, found that those who had been vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine were 67 percent less likely to test positive with a PCR test, "suggesting the potential for a substantial reduction in transmission".

"We are confident that the 12-week dosing schedule is the right one for both of the vaccines that we're using in the UK," Hancock said Wednesday.

Researchers found that a single dose was 76% effective in preventing virus symptoms after 22 days and for up to 90 days, while it did not prevent asymptomatic illness.

It was more effective to wait 90 days than to administer the second dose, researchers found "providing further support for current policy".

Pune-based Serum Institute of India had partnered with the University of Oxford for COVID-19 vaccine. The local version of the vaccine is named as Covishield. India earlier granted emergency use authorisation for Covishield vaccine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via