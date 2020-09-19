The Serum Institute of India is all set to begin the final stage of the clinical trial of University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.’s experimental vaccine, starting from next week. The late-stage trial will take place at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, according to news agency PTI.

"The phase-III trial of Covishield vaccine will begin at Sassoon hospital from next week. It is likely to start on Monday." Dr Muralidhar Tambe, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, told the news agency.

In the third phase of clinical trial, around 150-200 volunteers will administer a dose of Covishield. "Some volunteers have already come forward for the trial," Tamble further added. The Sassoon General Hospital in Pune has started enrolling volunteers from Saturday. "Those who are willing to volunteer for the vaccination should contact the hospital," Tamble encouraged.

The phase II trial of Covishield was conducted at Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Pune.

Pune-based drug maker signed a deal with British-Swedish company AstraZeneca to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford. Earlier this month, the vaccine maker had paused the clinical trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani last week gave permission to Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country while revoking its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase II and III trial.

