Oxford covid vaccine approved in UK for emergency use

Britain today became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Pharma major AstraZeneca today said that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the UK and the first doses are being released today so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has provided authorisation for emergency supply of Oxford covid vaccine for the active immunisation of individuals 18 years or older, it said.

The authorisation, AstraZeneca says, recommends two doses administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks. This regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations more than 14 days after the second dose, the company said.

The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions (two-eight degrees Celsius/ 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least six months and administered within existing healthcare settings, AstraZeneca said.

In India, Serum Institute of India (SII), the domestic maker of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, has already sought emergency use authorisation for covid vaccine.

Serum's Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla had earlier this week said that he expects approval from the Indian regulator soon. The company has already made 40 million to 50 million doses of the vaccine and will be able to ramp up capacity to around 100 million a month by March when a new facility comes online, Poonawalla said.

Some Indian states this week began a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery systems, with health authorities checking everything from their technology platforms to the storage infrastructure that will be required to inoculate millions.

Commenting on the UK approval, AstraZeneca's chief executive Pascal Soriot, said: “Today is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit. We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the UK government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants."

Matt Hancock, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: “This is a moment to celebrate British innovation - not only are we responsible for discovering the first treatment to reduce mortality for Covid-19, this vaccine will be made available to some of the poorest regions of the world at a low cost, helping protect countless people from this awful disease." (With Agency Inputs)

