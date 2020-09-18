Oxford covid vaccine: AstraZeneca denies trial subject had nerve ailment

Trials of the Oxford-Astra vaccine resumed in the U.K. over the weekend, after a pause to investigate the adverse event, while researchers in South Africa also restarted tests. But a big U.S. trial of the vaccine is still on hold. AstraZeneca is talking with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is reviewing information related to the episode and will decide when the U.S. trial of the vaccine can resume, according to the statement.