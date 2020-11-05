Oxford covid vaccine: AstraZeneca expects vaccine data this year

AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish drugmaker which has partnered with Oxford University for a covid vaccine , expects results from the late-stage trials on its experimental COVID-19 vaccine later this year, depending on the rate of infection among trial participants.

Currently, there are more than 200 vaccine candidates under development and the vaccine being developed by Oxford and licensed to British drugmaker AstraZeneca is seen as a front-runner.

Work on the Oxford viral vector vaccine, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, began in January. It is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees.

The chimpanzee cold virus has been genetically changed to include the genetic sequence of the so-called spike protein which the coronavirus uses to gain entry to human cells. The hope is that the human body will then attack the novel coronavirus if it sees it again.

AstraZeneca has said it is committed to providing broad and equitable access to the potential vaccine on a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, AstraZeneca Plc said that Britain's health regulator had started an accelerated review of its potential coronavirus vaccine.

In rolling reviews, regulators are able to see clinical data in real time and have dialogue with drug makers on manufacturing processes and trials to accelerate the approval process.

The approach is designed to speed up evaluations of promising drugs or vaccines during a public health emergency.

AstraZeneca beat third-quarter sales estimates as demand for its diverse portfolio of drugs remained strong during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, and it maintained its 2020 forecasts.

Product sales, which exclude payments from collaborations, rose 7% to $6.52 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30 on a constant-currency basis, ahead of a company-compiled consensus of $6.50 billion.

However, the company reported core earnings of 94 cents per share, lower than analysts' expectations of 98 cents. (With Agency Inputs)

