Five more volunteers were given Oxford covid vaccine in Pune district on Thursday as part of the phase II clinical trial. Three of the volunteers were administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate at Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital in Pune city while two more volunteers were inoculated with the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate at the KEM Hospital and Research Centre at Vadu, near Pune, Press Trust of India reported, citing officials.

Here are key updates of Oxford Covid vaccine trial in India:

The phase II clinical trial of the Oxford covid vaccine in India started on Wednesday at Pune's Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital.

Two volunteers, aged 32 and 48, were given a shot of the 'Covishield' vaccine on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old volunteer is a Pune-based doctor while the second volunteer is a PhD holder in statistics and works in a private firm.

"Our medical team is in touch with the two volunteers and both are fine. They do not have any pain, fever, injection-side reaction or systemic illness post-vaccination," Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College's deputy director Dr Jitendra Oswal told PTI.

The vaccine dose will be repeated on both the volunteers after one month.

The vaccines are being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the biggest maker of vaccines in the world of vaccines by volume.

Serum Institute has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca to manufacture covid vaccines developed by Oxford University.

The phase-2 trial of Oxford covid vaccine will be conducted on 100 volunteers at some sites across the country.

After that 1,500 people will be administered the (potential) vaccine across the country in the next phase, depending on the results of the phase II trial.

