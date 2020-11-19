Oxford covid vaccine produces promising response in older adults in early study

The results of Oxford’s phase 2 study show that the vaccine is better tolerated in older people and produces a similar immune response in old and young adults. The study involved 560 adults, including 240 over the age of 70. That follows findings in older participants unveiled last month and data in July that showed the vaccine generated robust immune responses in adults ages 18 to 55. Older patients have been hardest hit by the pandemic, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in those over 60.