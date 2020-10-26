Home >Science >Health >Oxford covid vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
The Oxford covid vaccine is considered a frontrunner in the race to protect the global population from Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2020, 10:30 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Oxford covid vaccine is considered a frontrunner in the race to Covid-19 vaccine
  • The outcome of the trials is being closely watched around the world

AstraZeneca’s vaccine has produced a robust immune response in elderly people, the Financial Times reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the finding. The vaccine, which AstraZeneca is producing in collaboration with the University of Oxford, produced protective antibodies and T-cells in older age groups, the FT reported.

The elderly people are seen at highest risk from the coronavirus.

Findings on immunogenicity blood tests carried on a subset of older participants echo data released in July that showed the vaccine generated “robust immune responses" in healthy adults aged 18-55 years, the report said. Oxford declined to comment to the FT.

The Oxford covid vaccine is considered a frontrunner in the race to Covid-19 vaccine and the outcome of the trials is being closely watched around the world.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the US trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators. AstraZeneca had paused its US trial in September after a report of an illness in a participant in the company's UK trial.

The British-Swedish drugmaker has signed several supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world as it gets closer to reporting early results of a late-stage clinical trial

The Oxford covid vaccine is undergoing trials in India. Pune-based Serum Institute is making potential vaccines from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Codagenix Inc, as well as developing its own.

Called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the Oxford covid vaccine is a recombinant viral vector vaccine. It uses a weakened version of a chimpanzee common cold virus that encodes instructions for making proteins from the novel coronavirus to generate an immune response and prevent infection. (With Agency Inputs)

