Oxford working on vaccine versions to fight Covid 19 virus variants

Scientists at Oxford University are preparing to produce new versions of their vaccine to fight more contagious variants of the Covid 19 discover in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, The Telegraph report said on Wednesday.

The report suggested: The university has confirmed that the team behind the AstraZeneca jab is undertaking feasibility studies to reconfigure the technology at 48 hours notice. However, AstraZeneca deferred to Oxford for comment.

The scientists were working on estimating how quickly they could reconfigure their ChAdOx vaccine platform, the report said.

"The team do not currently think they will need to, but it would be stupid not to be prepared," the source told The Telegraph. "It should take a day or two to tweak the system."

Suggesting that the vaccine might not work against the South African variant, the scientists said: The new study, conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg, showed the new South African variant could evade three classes of "therapeutically relevant monoclonal antibodies".

An Oxford spokesman said the university is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted COVID-19 vaccines if these should be necessary.

Johnson says record COVID-19 death figures are appalling

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday's record deaths from COVID-19 are "appalling" and the death toll is likely to keep rising in the next few weeks because of the spread of a new, more infectious variant of the virus.

Britain reported a record daily number of deaths with 1,820 people dying within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

"These figures are appalling," Johnson told Sky News. "It is true that it looks as though the rates of infection in the country overall may now be peaking or flattening, but they are not flattening very fast and it is clear that we must keep a grip on this."

The Telegraph said Boris Johnson said he was holding "intensive talks" with scientists about the new variants. He said he is confident the nation's medicines regulator will be ready and able to give approval to new versions of COVID-19 vaccines designed to counter new variants of the coronavirus that may appear,

Recent laboratory tests have indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE is likely to work against the UK variant spreading around the world.

BioNTech has said it plans to publish a more detailed analysis of the likely effect of its vaccine on the South African variant within a few days.

AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc and CureVac NV are also testing whether their respective shots will protect against the fast-spreading variants.

