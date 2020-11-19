Oxford's covid vaccine shows strong response in older age group

New Delhi: The coronavirus vaccine developed by teams at the University of Oxford has shown robust immune response in healthy adults aged 56-69 and those over 70 years.

The findings, published in The Lancet journal on Thursday, suggested that the group, most vulnerable to serious illness and death from covid-19, could build strong immunity.

Oxford has collaborated with Indian drug maker Serum Institute of India for the vaccine.

Reporting on data from a Phase II trial of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, the study showed that volunteers in the trial demonstrate similar neutralising antibody titres, and T-cell responses across all three age groups (18-55, 56-79, and 70+). This data is consistent with the Phase I data reported for healthy adults aged 18-55 earlier this year, the University of Oxford said.

Older adults have been shown to be at higher risk from covid-19 and should be considered to be a priority for immunisation should any effective vaccine be developed for the disease.

“It is important to assess how well the vaccine works in older people, as these age groups are more severely affected by covid-19 disease. Sometimes vaccines are less effective in older people, so it is important to find out at an early stage how well the immune system responds to the vaccine in those over the age of 55," the University of Oxford said.

The main objectives of the trial, including whether the vaccine can prevent covid-19 disease will be reported at a later date, it said. In all, 560 participants have been recruited at Oxford and Southampton study sites.

“There were no safety concerns associated with the vaccine and no unexpected symptoms shown in those participants who received it. The safety profile was similar to that seen in the Phase I study and in other similar vaccines, including pain and tenderness at the injection site, and flu-like symptoms such as headache, fever and muscle aches," said the researchers.

Fewer adverse events were reported in the older age groups than in the 18-55 year olds; adverse reactions reduced as age increased. Adverse events were also less common after the booster dose compared with the initial vaccination.

"As we compared two different doses in this study, we also saw that there were fewer adverse reactions in those who received the lower dose of the vaccine. No severe adverse events related to the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine were reported," they said.

Antibodies play an important role in the immune response to viruses. This study assessed both the quantity and quality of antibody found in participant blood samples. An ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay - a plate-based laboratory technique) was used to detect and measure the quantity of antibodies in the blood that recognise the spike protein.

“Antibody responses in the older age groups (both 56-69 and over 70) were comparable to those seen in younger adults. Similarly, after a second dose of the vaccine, antibody levels increased, and this was also consistent for the older age groups," the scientists said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via