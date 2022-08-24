Oxford scientists begins PLATINUM trial to test monkeypox treatment

Siga's Tecovirimat, sold as brand name Tpoxx, was initially used to treat diseases that are caused by the family of orthopoxvirus that includes smallpox, monkeypox and cowpox by the European Union and United Kingdom. However, the drug got approved by the Medicines and Health products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to be used for extreme cases of monkeypox. But there is still very limited data to prove the efficacy of the drug in monkeypox treatment.