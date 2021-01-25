OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Oxford University plans trials of ‘wonder drug’ that may reduce covid deaths
Ivermectin is approved in the U.K. as a topical agent for skin infections and inflammation
Ivermectin is approved in the U.K. as a topical agent for skin infections and inflammation

Oxford University plans trials of ‘wonder drug’ that may reduce covid deaths

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 11:17 AM IST Suzy Waite , Bloomberg

  • This batch of medicines will include ivermectin, which for decades has been used to treat livestock and people infested with parasitic worms

Oxford University researchers are planning a large-scale trial of an inexpensive drug that could help dramatically reduce Covid-19 deaths globally, according to a report in the Times.

The goal is to find treatments that could be used at home, shortly after symptoms appear, to catch the disease early and prevent serious illness.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

This batch of medicines will include ivermectin, which for decades has been used to treat livestock and people infested with parasitic worms, the newspaper reported. Supporters call it a “wonder drug," but others say it hasn’t been properly evaluated.

While the drug has potential antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, “there’s a gap in the data," Chris Butler, professor of primary care at the University of Oxford and a co-chief of the trial, told the Times. “There’s not been a really rigorous trial."

The World Health Organization recently suggested it has encouraging effects, the newspaper said. The drug is approved in the U.K. as a topical agent for skin infections and inflammation.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout