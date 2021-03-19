Oxford vaccine: 'Reassuring that safety monitoring systems working,' says chief

Oxford vaccine: 'Reassuring that safety monitoring systems working,' says chief1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
- We do need to continue to monitor safety, but in the end it's the virus we're fighting, not the vaccines, Andrew Pollard said
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial chief said on Friday it was reassuring that safety monitoring systems were working after European Union and British regulators backed the COVID-19 shot which the university has made with AstraZeneca.
"What we really should be focusing on is that this is incredibly reassuring. The processes are working, the safety monitoring that we all expect from our authorities is happening," Andrew Pollard, who runs the Oxford Vaccine Group, told BBC radio, after both regulators said vaccinations could continue after reports of blood clots.
"We do need to continue to monitor safety, but in the end it's the virus we're fighting, not the vaccines."
