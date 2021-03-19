France has so far delivered 5.7 million first doses - roughly 8% of the population - compared with more than 25 million in Britain and more than 100 million in the United States.
France's health regulator today recommended that only people aged 55 and over be administered AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine due to reports of blood clots, while giving the green light to resume its use after a brief suspension.
The regulator said the recommendation was based on the fact that the blood clots, which prompted the vaccine's suspension in France and other European countries, had been seen only in recipients aged under 55.