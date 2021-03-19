Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in France only for those above 55 years old

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

France's health regulator today recommended that only people aged 55 and over be administered AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine due to reports of blood clots, while giving the green light to resume its use after a brief suspension.

Otherwise, use of the vaccine in France should be resumed "without delay" after its suspension earlier this week, it said.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, himself aged 55, had a jab hours later live on television in a bid to bolster public confidence in the AstraZeneca injection.

"I did not feel a thing even though I am a little squeamish," the premier said at a hospital outside Paris.

The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday it was convinced the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighed the risks after reports of rare instances of blood clotting.

But the agency added it "cannot rule out definitively" a link to a rare clotting disorder.

As of March 16, 25 such blood clot cases have been identified in Europe, resulting in nine deaths, among people under 55 years of age, "a majority of them women", Le Guludec added.

France was one of more than a dozen European Union states that suspended use of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine this week.

France has so far delivered 5.7 million first doses - roughly 8% of the population - compared with more than 25 million in Britain and more than 100 million in the United States.