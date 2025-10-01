Ozempic coming soon to India: What is it? Benefits, side effects and controversies

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's drug controller, has approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. The Ozempic launch in India is a significant development amid an ongoing rise in diabetic patients in India.

Advertisement

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, is set to launch Ozempic in India soon.

According to sources quoted by PTI, Ozempic, the once-a-week injection, will be available only on a doctor's prescription.

“Semaglutide Injection (Ozempic@) is indicated for the treatment of adults with Insufficiently Controlled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus as an adjunct to Diet and Exercise,” the approval by CDSCO said on September 26.

Ozempic received its initial approval in the US back in 2017 and has since been taken by millions of people, including celebrities, primarily as a weight loss drug.

The price of Ozempic in India has not yet been revealed by Novo Nordisk, which earlier secured approval for Wegovy, which is designed for obesity treatment.

Advertisement

“They're not cheap, and therefore they should be used where needed, so that those who need the drug will not otherwise go unattended in the US,” Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, told ANI.

What is Ozempic? Ozempic is a drug known generally as semiglutide. It was approved in the US in 2017.

Ozempic is a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

While Ozempic is not approved for weight loss in India, it is often prescribed for this purpose in the US.

Benefits of Ozempic Ozempic facilitates improved glycemic control in type 2 diabetes.

It also contributes to significant weight loss when taken in higher and prescribed doses, along with a controlled diet.

The drug can lead to a reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events in high-risk diabetes patients. Ozempic side effects The side effects of Ozempic may include:

Advertisement

Frequent incidents of GI side effects and tolerability issues upon initiation

Pancreatitis and gallbladder-related risks have been reported in certain datasets

Changes in vision

Hypoglycemia or reduced levels of blood sugar can be detrimental to diabetic patients.

Diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which can cause kidney problems. Controversies Since its launch, Ozempic has been a huge hit in several countries, especially the US, as a drug for rapid weight loss. Developed initially to manage diabetes, Ozempic has also been used to treat heart conditions.

The immense popularity of Ozempic worldwide made Novo Nordisk one of the most valued companies in the US market.

However, experts have raised concerns about the potential risks these medications pose to patients.

Advertisement

Also Read | Watch: Ram Kapoor defends using Ozempic for weight loss

These range from side effects like muscle loss to severe complications such as pancreatitis, as well as kidney and gallbladder issues.

Many people have also reported vision changes, erectile dysfunction and mood changes. However, medical practitioners are more worried about the severe effects of Ozempic.

Not just physical, Ozempic is causing societal impacts.

“The high costs of anti-obesity drugs and the need for lifelong use pose significant financial challenges, which could worsen health disparities,” said Robert Klitzman MD, a professor of psychiatry and director of Master of Science in Bioethics Program at Columbia University.

The high prices of the drugs could also mean that they could be restricted to just the wealthier class, resulting in a crumbling of societal equity.