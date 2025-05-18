Ozempic knockoffs survive crackdown thanks to loophole
Alex Janin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 May 2025, 05:54 PM IST
SummaryProviders of compounded obesity drugs are finding—for now—a new way into the booming market by tweaking formulations.
A government crackdown on cheaper copies of Ozempic and similar diabetes and weight-loss drugs was intended to shut the door on that booming market.
