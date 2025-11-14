Children's Day 2025: Paediatrician suggests 5 ways to protect children from winter allergies

As the days grow shorter and temperatures drop, the joys of winter include cosy family gatherings, warm cups of hot chocolate, and enchantment. However, for many parents, winter also brings a not-so-fun companion: winter allergies. Children’s Day 2025 is a timely reminder to consider not just celebration but also the health and comfort of our little ones during these colder months. When winter arrives, parents often focus on keeping their kids bundled in warm sweaters and snuggly blankets. The triggers of winter allergies must be identified to ensure they remain comfortable and happy throughout the season.

Why are allergies so bad in winter? Cold weather can be tricky. While it usually means festive celebrations and cosy indoor moments, it also brings the problem of winter allergies. "Frigid air, dry heat from indoor systems, and dust build-up in the home can cause problems for many children", Dr Neeraj Arora, Senior Consultant - Paediatrics & Neonatology, Manipal Hospital, tells Health Shots. Unlike the common cold, allergies do not typically resolve on their own; they can persist and require proper treatment to manage effectively.

"Knowing these triggers ahead of time can help parents keep their children comfortable and protect them during the restful winter season," Dr Arora emphasises the importance of being vigilant for the signs of winter allergies.

How to know if it's allergies or a common cold? It's easy to confuse winter allergies with a common cold because their symptoms are similar. However, recognising the key signs can help you determine the next steps.

Persistent cough or cold: If your child has a dry cough, continues to sneeze, or has a runny nose that lasts more than a week, these may be signs of winter allergies rather than a viral infection.

Rubbing your eyes frequently or developing dark circles under your eyes without a clear reason may indicate allergies. Dry or itchy skin: Cold weather and indoor heating can dry out your skin or exacerbate existing skin allergies. This can cause rashes or irritation, leading to discomfort and fussiness. Spotting these symptoms quickly can help you get timely treatment and relief.

5 ways to protect your children from winter allergies As parents, it is important to take steps to protect our children’s health this winter. Here are five practical ways to reduce the effects of winter allergies: