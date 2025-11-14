Children's Day 2025: Paediatrician suggests 5 ways to protect children from winter allergies

As the days grow shorter and temperatures drop, the joys of winter include cosy family gatherings, warm cups of hot chocolate, and enchantment. However, for many parents, winter also brings a not-so-fun companion: winter allergies. Children’s Day 2025 is a timely reminder to consider not just celebration but also the health and comfort of our little ones during these colder months. When winter arrives, parents often focus on keeping their kids bundled in warm sweaters and snuggly blankets. The triggers of winter allergies must be identified to ensure they remain comfortable and happy throughout the season.

Advertisement

Why are allergies so bad in winter? Cold weather can be tricky. While it usually means festive celebrations and cosy indoor moments, it also brings the problem of winter allergies. "Frigid air, dry heat from indoor systems, and dust build-up in the home can cause problems for many children", Dr Neeraj Arora, Senior Consultant - Paediatrics & Neonatology, Manipal Hospital, tells Health Shots. Unlike the common cold, allergies do not typically resolve on their own; they can persist and require proper treatment to manage effectively.

"Knowing these triggers ahead of time can help parents keep their children comfortable and protect them during the restful winter season," Dr Arora emphasises the importance of being vigilant for the signs of winter allergies.

Advertisement

How to know if it's allergies or a common cold? It's easy to confuse winter allergies with a common cold because their symptoms are similar. However, recognising the key signs can help you determine the next steps.

Persistent cough or cold: If your child has a dry cough, continues to sneeze, or has a runny nose that lasts more than a week, these may be signs of winter allergies rather than a viral infection.

If your child has a dry cough, continues to sneeze, or has a runny nose that lasts more than a week, these may be signs of winter allergies rather than a viral infection. Eye irritability: Rubbing your eyes frequently or developing dark circles under your eyes without a clear reason may indicate allergies.

Rubbing your eyes frequently or developing dark circles under your eyes without a clear reason may indicate allergies. Dry or itchy skin: Cold weather and indoor heating can dry out your skin or exacerbate existing skin allergies. This can cause rashes or irritation, leading to discomfort and fussiness. Spotting these symptoms quickly can help you get timely treatment and relief.

Advertisement

5 ways to protect your children from winter allergies As parents, it is important to take steps to protect our children’s health this winter. Here are five practical ways to reduce the effects of winter allergies:

Maintain clean surroundings: A clean home helps keep allergens away. "Regularly dust, vacuum, and clean the children’s rooms to lower the number of dust mites and other allergens", says the paediatrician. Wash bed linens and soft toys in hot water each week to remove dust and allergens. Invest in air purifiers: Improving the air quality inside your home is crucial, especially during the winter months. "Air purifiers can help remove dust, pet hair, and other allergens from the air, making it healthier for your children to breathe", says the neonatologist. Choose purifiers with HEPA filters, as they are good at trapping small particles. Limit soft toys: Many children love their soft toys, but these cuddly friends can attract dust and dirt. "To keep the bedroom clean, limit the number of soft toys", suggests the doctor. Choose ones that you can wash in a machine or clean easily. Implement steam therapy and hydration: Steam therapy is a natural way to help clear your child's nose and relieve congestion. You can encourage them to inhale steam from a bowl of hot water (with supervision) or take a warm shower. It's also important for them to drink enough fluids during the day. This helps thin mucus and soothes a sore throat. Warm water with honey is a tasty option for both hydration and easing throat discomfort. Seek timely medical advice: If allergy symptoms continue, it’s important to see a doctor. Early tests can help find specific allergies and guide treatment plans. "Depending on the severity of the allergies, a doctor may recommend medications, nasal sprays, or mild steroids to alleviate symptoms", says the expert. For children with ongoing allergies, immunotherapy may be a long-term option to help them develop resistance. (Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)