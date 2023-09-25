Pakistan’s drug regulator is probing two local distributors of Swiss drugmaker Roche's Avastin cancer drug after 12 diabetic patients injected with the drug became blind, said a report by news agency Reuters .

The health authorities in Punjab had launched the investigation into local use of the drug Avastin, the report said citing the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

“Incidents of loss of vision in diabetic patients have been reported following treatment with Altered/Dispensed/Diluted Avastin injection," the regulator said in a statement, as per the Reuters report.

The police were questioning two men believed to be the drug's distributors in Punjab, the report added citing Javed Akram, Punjab province’s minister for specialised health. “A high level committee has been constituted to probe the issue. A case has been registered against the distributor and his aide."

The DRAP has ordered the importer to recall the suspected batches of Avastin 100mg injection, which it said had been created illegally.

“The sale/distribution of registered Avastin injection has been put on halt till verification of its quality through sampling and laboratory testing to safeguard public health," it said.

Avastin was approved in more than 130 countries, including the United States, to treat several types of cancer, Roche said on its website.

“Roche strongly condemns this criminal act of counterfeiting and is doing everything in its power to cooperate with the authorities to protect patients from counterfeits," said Roche in a statement to Reuters.

“In Pakistan, the vision loss from Avastin has been identified by the authorities as a case of contamination by a third party supplier," it added.

Cancer drug Avastin, when used at much lower doses, is similar to eye drug Lucentis and is used in many countries as a low-cost option to treat certain blindness-causing conditions.

“Avastin is not approved for any use in the eye. Counterfeit medicines pose a health risk to patients because their content may be ineffective and contain harmful ingredients," said Roche.

(With inputs from Reuters)

