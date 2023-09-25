Pak drug regulator investigates distributors of Roche's Avastin drug after diabetic patients become blind1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:31 PM IST
The health authorities in Punjab province had launched the investigation into local use of the drug Avastin
Pakistan’s drug regulator is probing two local distributors of Swiss drugmaker Roche's Avastin cancer drug after 12 diabetic patients injected with the drug became blind, said a report by news agency Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message