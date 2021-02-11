Panacea Biotec, RDIF in advanced talks to make Sputnik V vaccine

NEW DELHI : Delhi-based vaccine maker Panacea Biotec Ltd is in advanced talks with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine, two people aware of the discussions told Mint on condition of anonymity.

“The management of Panacea and RDIF are in the process of finalising the final contours of the deal. All important details like number of doses that Panacea will manufacture and technology transfer are being discussed," one of the people cited above said.

The Russian company is gearing up to soon start technology transfer for the two-dose vaccine, and vaccines produced by the Indian company could be sold in both domestic and export markets, the person said.

The Sputnik V vaccine involves two shots using two different human adenovirus vectors that transport the spike protein gene of the novel coronavirus to the cells. The jabs are given three weeks apart.

RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev has said that he expects Indian manufacturers to produce about 300 million doses or more of Sputnik V in 2021.

Panacea Biotec’s pact will be in addition to the one RDIF signed with Hetero Group in November for the Hyderabad-based company to produce 100 million doses per year.

Panacea Biotec managing director Rajesh Jain declined to comment on the matter, while queries sent to an RDIF spokesperson on Tuesday evening were unanswered at the time of publishing. Sputnik V has the highest efficacy for vaccines that will be available in India with an interim efficacy of 91.6%.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which is the commercialisation partner of RDIF in India, plans to approach the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani next month to seek an emergency use licence. Dr Reddy’s is currently conducting a phase 2 and 3 bridging study aimed at showing that the vaccine will work in India just like it does in Russia, where the original developer Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is conducting the phase 3 trial, which showed an interim efficacy result of 91.6%.

Unlike Hetero, which is repurposing its biologics facility to produce the vaccine, Panacea Biotec already has dedicated facilities. Drug substances for bacterial, viral and recombinant vaccines are made at Lalru in Punjab, while vaccine formulations, which are finished products, are made at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The Baddi plant has a capacity to package 600 million vaccine doses per annum, making the company one of India’s largest vaccine manufacturers. Unlike other Indian vaccine makers, Panacea Biotec has so far been quiet in terms of covid-19 vaccines. The company had in June signed a pact with US-based Refana Inc for global development, manufacturing and distribution of a whole inactivated virus-based covid-19 vaccine, similar to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. But the partnership was terminated “due to delays in project timelines and difficulty in moving ahead with the joint venture", the company said two months later.

