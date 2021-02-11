Panacea Biotec, RDIF in advanced talks to make Sputnik V vaccine

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which is the commercialisation partner of RDIF in India, plans to approach the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani next month to seek an emergency use licence. Dr Reddy’s is currently conducting a phase 2 and 3 bridging study aimed at showing that the vaccine will work in India just like it does in Russia, where the original developer Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is conducting the phase 3 trial, which showed an interim efficacy result of 91.6%.