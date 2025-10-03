Pancreatic Cancer clues could be hiding in plain sight — in your mouth. Read what study says

A recent study published in JAMA Oncology made a disturbing revelation about how certain bacteria and fungi in mouth can significantly increase risk of pancreatic cancer by three-fold. According to the new research, conducted by NYU Langone Health and Perlmutter Cancer Center, a total of 27 types of bacterial and fungal species were identified in the mouth’s microbiome that may contribute to the one of the deadliest cancers.

"Altogether, we summarized the effects of these 27 microbial species by creating a risk score that combines each species’ effect size and abundance," co-senior study author and professor of population health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Jiyoung Ahn, informed Fox News Digital. He added, "Using this approach, we found that individuals with higher scores had a 3.5-fold increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer."

Also Read | AI meets pediatric cancer: Trump signs order to accelerate research and cure

How is poor oral health linked to pancreatic cancer? Around 122,000 healthy adults were surveyed whose saliva samples were collected and analysed. These individuals were followed for nine years. Oral microbiota found in 445 patients, who developed pancreatic cancer, were compared with that of 445 randomly selected cancer-free participants.

The investigators considered factors such as medical history, smoking habits, race and age during the study. The findings revealed 24 species of bacteria and fungi that were associated with an increased or lowered risk of pancreatic cancer. Meanwhile, it was observed that three more bacteria were linked to both gum disease and pancreatic cancer.

According to Jiyoung Ahn, who is also an associate director for population science at NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center, Oral microbiome profiling could serve as a non-invasive biomarker to identify individuals at elevated risk. These vulnerable individuals can be treated through early detection methods for pancreatic cancer.

This study established the connection between poor oral health and pancreatic cancer with respect to specific species of bacteria that are potential culprits. Hence, good oral health is not only important to wade off caries and bad breath but also significantly impacts overall systemic health, making regular brushing, flossing and dental care a must.