Pandemic, new platforms prompt surge in new therapists

Therapists have seen their ranks swell as the stigma of counseling has diminished and new therapy platforms have launched. U.S. government data shows the number of mental-health counselors increased 19% and the number of marriage and family therapists grew 37% between 2011 and 2017, according to the latest data available. Talkspace and BetterHelp, founded in 2012 and 2013, respectively, have mainstreamed online counseling sessions and texting therapists, which young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 have eagerly adopted. Those groups have the highest prevalence of serious mental illness among all age groups, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.