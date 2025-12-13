Papaya seeds have more benefits than you think — Here’s what research actually shows

Papaya seeds usually end up in the dustbin. Taste wise, these are bitter and peppery, easy to trash. Fruit seeds, especially those of papaya, are rarely treated as food. But research suggests those small black seeds carry far more biological activity than most people realise. A 2017 review published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry examined the nutritional and medicinal properties of papaya seeds, compiling findings from laboratory, animal, and in-vitro studies.

Here is what the science points to:

7 health benefits of papaya seeds 1. They show strong antibacterial action Papaya seed extracts have shown the ability to inhibit harmful bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella and Staphylococcus in lab studies. This might be your clue to consume some every now and then. Researchers attribute this effect to the presence of compounds like benzyl isothiocyanate in papaya. It plays a role in the plant’s natural defence system.

2. They might help fight intestinal parasites One of the better-documented traditional uses of papaya seeds has been parasite control. Studies cited in the review have indicated that dried papaya seeds taken with honey showed significant effects against intestinal parasites. It also reported very limited and minimal side effects.

3. Potent antioxidant compounds Papaya seed water extracts were observed to act as strong free-radical scavengers in human skin fibroblast cells which are exposed to oxidative stress. In some tests, the antioxidant effect matched or exceeded that of vitamin C.

4. Support digestive health The study further suggests that papaya seeds contain enzymes, including papain, that help break down proteins. This may explain their long-standing use in digestion-related remedies and their reported anti-ulcer activity in animal studies.

5. Anti-amoebic activity The review highlights studies where aqueous extracts of mature papaya seeds demonstrated significant anti-amoebic effects against Entamoeba histolytica. It is a parasite linked to intestinal infections.

6. Influence cholesterol and blood sugar in animals Animal studies referenced in the paper found that papaya seed extracts lowered total cholesterol, triglycerides and fasting blood glucose levels in rats, in a dose-dependent manner.