Parents Are Giving Kids Melatonin to Help Them Sleep. Doctors Have Concerns.

Doctors report steep increases in child melatonin consumption in recent years, driven partly by parents trying to help their kids cope with sleep disruptions during the pandemic. Americans overall spent nearly twice as much on melatonin products in the past 12 months—nearly $1.1 billion—as they did in the same period three years ago, according to data from market research firm NielsenIQ. The company doesn’t track melatonin consumption specifically among kids.