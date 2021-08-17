Parents face fresh Covid-19 stress as schools start and the Delta variant spread

“Last year, businesses were generally more understanding," he says. But as schools reopen, some employers are taking a less accommodating stance. His 15-year-old daughter is to start school Wednesday, provided she passes a Covid-19 test she has just been told to get, he says. When he called the doctor about her sore throat and runny nose that morning, the nurse told him they’d had dozens of vaccinated children test positive in the prior two weeks. “We’ll see a lot of kids get sick. It’s not if, but when," Mr. Hyman says.