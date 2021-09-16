Some parents have been so eager to protect younger children that they pressed to get vaccinations for them after the Food and Drug Administration issued full approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, even though the label specifies use only for people ages 16 years and older. The FDA said last week it was “working around the clock" to help make Covid-19 shots available for children under 12 but said that the testing and regulatory process needed to play out.