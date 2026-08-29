PCOS, endometriosis or ovarian cancer? Doctors explain the overlapping symptoms

PCOS, endometriosis and ovarian cancer are three different conditions, but some of their symptoms can overlap, making it difficult to identify the underlying cause based on symptoms alone.

Pelvic pain, bloating, menstrual changes and bowel or bladder symptoms can occur with all three conditions, although the reasons behind these symptoms differ.

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PCOS, endometriosis and ovarian cancer: What are the differences? PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, is primarily a hormonal disorder. It can cause irregular or absent periods, problems with ovulation, acne and symptoms associated with excess androgen, including abnormal hair growth. Weight-related issues can also occur.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. According to Dr Tripti Raheja, director, obstetrics and gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, common symptoms include severe menstrual pain, pelvic pain, pain during sexual intercourse, and pain while passing stool or urine, particularly during menstruation.

“The signs of ovarian cancer also include persistent bloating, abdominal or pelvic pain, feeling full after eating only a small amount of food, and changes in urination or bowel habits. However, these signs do not mean that cancer is present since these signs can occur in many non-cancerous conditions,” says Dr Raheja.

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Why correct diagnosis is important Diagnosis should be based on the overall pattern of symptoms rather than on one symptom in isolation. It may involve a detailed menstrual and medical history, a physical examination, and appropriate tests such as ultrasound, blood tests, and, where necessary, advanced diagnostic investigations.

Dr Raheja advises women not to self-diagnose based solely on their symptoms.

“Persistent changes during menstruation, severe pain in the pelvic region, and stomach complaints should be seen by a gynaecologist,” she says. Timely medical evaluation can help identify common gynaecological conditions while ensuring that potentially serious problems are not overlooked.

Look at the pattern of symptoms, not just individual symptoms Dr Payal Chaudhary, senior consultant, department of obstetrics and gynaecology, Rosewalk Healthcare by Rainbow Hospital, says PCOS commonly involves irregular menstrual cycles, signs of excess androgen such as acne or abnormal hair growth, and problems with ovulation.

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Endometriosis, on the other hand, is more strongly associated with severe pelvic pain and pain during sexual intercourse. Some women may also experience bowel or bladder symptoms, particularly around menstruation.

“Symptoms of ovarian cancer may include persistent abdominal bloating, discomfort in the belly or pelvis, decreased appetite or feeling full fast enough, and problems with bowel and bladder movements,” she says.

Do not dismiss persistent symptoms as normal The key is not to create unnecessary anxiety but to recognise when symptoms require medical evaluation.

New, persistent, recurring, or worsening symptoms should be assessed by a doctor, particularly when they differ from a woman's usual menstrual or health pattern.

Severe period pain should not automatically be dismissed as normal. Repeatedly managing significant menstrual pain with self-treatment without medical evaluation can potentially delay the diagnosis of conditions such as endometriosis.

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Diagnosis requires a comprehensive approach According to Dr Chaudhary, diagnosis may involve a detailed medical history, pelvic examination, ultrasound and other investigations depending on the symptoms and clinical assessment.

“There is no unique sign or test to differentiate PCOS, endometriosis, and ovarian cancer in each case,” she says.

Women should therefore focus on identifying abnormal and persistent changes rather than attempting to determine the condition themselves. Seeking timely medical advice can help ensure appropriate diagnosis and management, particularly when symptoms are persistent, severe or progressively worsening, she sums up.

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)