People are using Marijuana to treat anxiety and depression, but science is murky

The research supporting the use of cannabis for sleep and mental health is nascent, however. Some small studies have found that CBD alleviates symptoms in people with social anxiety. And several studies looking at using cannabinoids for chronic pain have found that those patients saw a reduction in their anxiety, too. Researchers at McLean Hospital in Massachusetts have just completed the first phase of a clinical trial, which is under peer review, of CBD for anxiety: Those who received CBD saw about a 70% to 80% improvement on measures of anxiety, says Staci Gruber, director of McLean’s Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery (MIND) program and the senior author of the study.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}