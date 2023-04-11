People who have sleep problems linked to higher risk of stroke, study shows2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Researchers found that people who got less than five hours of sleep were three times more likely to have a stroke than those who got seven hours of sleep on average.
A study published in the online issue of Neurology has stated that people who have sleep problems might be more likely to have a stroke. Moreover, the study does not show that sleeping problems cause stroke, itt only shows an association.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×