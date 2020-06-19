People with A Blood group at higher risk of covid-19: Study

The study found that there is considerable variation in disease behavior among patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes Covid-19. The study said that the genomewide association analysis may allow for the identification of potential genetic factors involved in the development of Covid-19. Genomewide association analysis is also known as whole genome association study which is an observational study of a genome-wide set of genetic variants in different individuals to see if any variant is associated with a trait.