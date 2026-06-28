Persistent headache or brain fog? 7 brain tumour symptoms women should never ignore

Many women experience persistent headaches and fatigue, often attributing these symptoms to stress, hormonal fluctuations, or poor sleep. However, in some cases, these seemingly ordinary complaints may point to a more serious condition, such as a brain tumour.

Brain tumour symptoms often resemble everyday health issues and rarely present with obvious red flags. The early signs are usually subtle, and many women tend to dismiss symptoms such as blurred vision, brain fog, or morning headaches as fatigue, stress, or hormonal changes.

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According to Dr Ishant Rege, Consultant – Neurosurgery at Apollo Hospitals, Pune, and Dr Sarang Gotecha, Consultant Neurosurgery at Manipal Hospitals, Baner, recognising these early signs is crucial. They say early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes, especially in women.

While many brain tumour symptoms can overlap with less serious conditions, persistent or unusual neurological changes should prompt medical evaluation, the experts say.

Here are some symptoms that are often mistaken for temporary health problems:

Headaches that are new and persistent Headaches are among the most common health complaints in women. They are often linked to migraines, tension headaches, menstrual changes, dehydration, or stress.

However, headaches associated with brain tumours may have certain distinguishing features, such as:

● They can get progressively worse with time

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● It occurs more frequently than usual

● It is more severe when women wake up

● This headache can wake you from sleeping

● Accompanied by nausea and vomiting

● It fails to improve with usual medicine

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Vision problems Changes in vision are another warning sign. These include blurring or double vision, tunnel vision, or flashes of light. As a tumour grows, it can exert pressure on the optic nerves or interfere with visual pathways, leading to these symptoms. These symptoms are often painless and gradual, so they are often misunderstood as eye strain, age-related or the need for new glasses.

Changes in mood and personality In cases of women with a brain tumour, it is usually the family who notices first. A woman who was previously calm becomes irritable. She may also get impulsive or emotionally flat.

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A lot of times, the symptoms can overlap with mental health problems. Sometimes people blame it on menopause, mental health, stress and hormones.

Confusion or brain fog Personality changes may also be early indicators. These can range from difficulty concentrating, mood swings, memory disturbances, irritability, or depression. Such symptoms are often subtle initially but can progressively interfere with daily life. When these symptoms do not resolve with rest or treatment, it is important to look deeper.

Weakness/numbness and problems with coordination Sometimes a tumour can affect brain areas which control movement and sensation. As a result, it can lead to neurological deficits.

Some of the symptoms may include:

● Weakness in an arm or a leg

● A tingling sensation or a numbness on one side of the body

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● Frequent tripping or falls

● Loss of balance

● Some difficulty with tasks which require fine motor coordination. Some examples of this may be buttoning clothes or writing properly

Face, hearing or speech changes. Depending on the site of the brain involved, women may also experience weakness or numbness on one side of the face, diminished hearing, double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred or irrelevant speech and difficulty in swallowing. These symptoms should warrant immediate evaluation by a neurosurgeon.

Vigilance is key as early signs of brain cancer are nonspecific and can mimic routine benign conditions. Women should pay attention to persistent or worsening neurological symptoms and consult a neurosurgeon if they experience these signs.

Timely evaluation by MRI or CT scans is essential for diagnosis and prompt management.

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Early diagnosis can significantly influence treatment options, including surgery, radiation, chemotherapy or targeted therapies, potentially improving prognosis and quality of life.

A first-time seizure If a seizure occurs in someone with no previous history, then it is one of the most important neurological warning signs.

It may not always involve dramatic convulsions. Sometimes it may be as:

● Staring episodes

● Suddenly very confused

● Repetitive movements are performed

● Temporary inability to respond

● A strange smell, taste, or sensation

A first seizure needs urgent medical assessment to determine the underlying cause, including weakness, joint issues, or ear problems. However, gradually worsening symptoms should not be ignored.

Awareness and prompt action are key to managing a brain tumour. While brain tumours remain a serious diagnosis, early intervention can dramatically change the course of the disease.

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