Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to be reviewed by US panel today: 10 developments

A vaccine advisory panel of US Food and Drug Administration is due meet today to decide whether to recommend that a vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE. should receive emergency use authorization of the US regulator. The hopes are high after Britain and Canada have approved the Pfizer covid vaccine. And in fact, Britain started to begin mass inoculations with the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

Here are 10 things to know:

1) The FDA panel functions like a science court that will pick apart the data and debate whether the shot is safe and effective enough to be cleared for emergency use.

2) The non-government experts specialize in vaccine development, infectious diseases and medical statistics.

3) The FDA is expected to follow the committee's advice, although it is not required to do so.

4) In a sign that approval could be swift, documents released by the FDA ahead of the advisory review raised no new red flags over the safety or efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine.

5) FDA consent could come as early as Friday or Saturday, followed by the first U.S. injections on Sunday or Monday, Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed vaccine development program, told Fox News on Tuesday.

5) U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told "CBS This Morning" he expected inoculations to be reaching the general public in February, March and April, with enough vaccine supply "for all Americans" during the second quarter of next year.

7) US President-elect Joe Biden set a goal of vaccinating 100 million people - nearly a third of the U.S. population, within the first 100 days of his administration.

8) Offering a new glimmer of hope, some officials said vaccinations could begin as soon as this weekend, and states have escalated plans for what is likely to be distribution effort of unprecedented dimensions.

9) "I can't think of a government operation that has been commenced that is more difficult and intricate than what governments will be asked to do here," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Wednesday.

10) The FDA's decision comes as the coronavirus continues surging across much of the world, claiming more than 1.5 million lives, including more than 289,000 in the U.S. (With Agency Inputs)

