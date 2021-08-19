New Delhi: Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines offer lesser protection against the delta variant as compared to the Alpha strain, according to a study from the University of Oxford.

The study conducted in partnership with the Office of National Statistics (ONS) and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), was released on Thursday as a pre-print. It compares vaccine protection against infections before and after delta becoming a dominant strain in the UK.

Two doses of either vaccine provided the same level of protection as developed after naturally being infected by the virus. However, people who were vaccinated post-infection showed a higher level of protection.

Vaccinated people, infected with delta strain, showed a similar level of virus compared to ones who were not vaccinated; while this significantly lowered in the case of alpha strain.

Researchers analysed 2,580,021 test results from nose and throat swabs taken from 384,543 participants aged 18 years or older between 1 December'20 and 16 May, and 811,624 test results from 358,983 participants between 17 May and 1 August.

“We don’t yet know how much transmission can happen from people who get covid-19 after being vaccinated – for example, they may have high levels of virus for shorter periods of time," said Sarah Walker, professor of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Oxford University and chief investigator, academic lead for the covid-19 infection survey.

“But the fact that they can have high levels of virus suggests that people who aren’t yet vaccinated may not be as protected from the Delta variant as we hoped. This means it is essential for as many people as possible to get vaccinated – both in the UK and worldwide," she added.

A single dose of Moderna vaccine has similar or greater effectiveness against the delta variant compared to other vaccines, the study said.

“Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech have greater initial effectiveness against new covid-19 infections, but this declines faster compared with two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca," the authors said.

While Pfizer and Moderna are both in the pipeline to be included in India’s nationwide covid-19 vaccination program, Oxford's AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name Covishield is being administered since the start of the program from January 16, 2021.

Results suggest that after four to five months effectiveness of these two vaccines would be similar, however, long-term effects need to be studied. The time between the doses does not affect in preventing new infections and younger people have even more protection from vaccination than older people, the findings showed.

"The fact that we did not see any effect of the interval between first and second doses, and the greater effectiveness of having had two doses, rather than one dose, supports the decision to reduce this to eight weeks now Delta is the main variant of concern in the UK," Dr Koen Pouwels, senior researcher in Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Population Health, said.

"However, whilst vaccinations reduce the chance of getting covid-19, they do not eliminate it. More importantly, our data shows the potential for vaccinated individuals to still pass covid-19 onto others, and the importance of testing and self-isolation to reduce transmission risk," Pouwels said.

This study claimed to be the largest to evaluate and directly compare the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines against all infections, including those without symptoms. It is the first to show how protection against covid-19 infections changes over time following second vaccinations in a large group of adults from the general population.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.