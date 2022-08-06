 Pfizer in Advanced Talks to Buy Global Blood Therapeutics for About $5 Billion

If the deal for GBT comes together, it would add to a flurry of recent healthcare tie-ups. This week, Gilead Sciences Inc. agreed to buy the privately held U.K. biotech MiroBio for around $400 million and Amgen Inc. agreed to buy California-based ChemoCentryx Inc. for roughly $4 billion. Meanwhile, Merck & Co. has been eyeing a deal for Seagen Inc. that would be valued at around $40 billion and broaden its lineup of cancer drugs. Still, healthcare deal volumes are down by nearly 50% compared with this time last year, according to Dealogic data.