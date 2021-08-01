OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Pfizer, Moderna raises prices for Covid-19 vaccines in EU: Report

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc has raised the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 ($23.15) against €15.50 previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from €19 in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout