Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc has raised the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 ($23.15) against €15.50 previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from €19 in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.